Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PRDO opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $730.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $231,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 171,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

