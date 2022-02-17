Perficient (PRFT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Perficient to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $105.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.49. Perficient has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Perficient by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,432 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $20,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Perficient by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,069 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Perficient by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,533 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Perficient by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,024 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

