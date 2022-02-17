Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 10,000 Shares

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.79. 2,293,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

PFGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $819,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621,226 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 605.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 459.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,537 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $70,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,322 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 250.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,925 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $82,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 253.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,260 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $69,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,310 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

