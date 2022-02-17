Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 408,500 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the January 15th total of 305,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPTA. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Perpetua Resources by 18.3% in the third quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 24,771,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,362,000 after buying an additional 3,835,810 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the third quarter worth about $18,361,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 18,321 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,725,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,386. Perpetua Resources has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.51 million and a PE ratio of -6.45.

Several analysts have weighed in on PPTA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price target on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

