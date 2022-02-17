Personalis (PSNL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Personalis stock opened at $11.12 on Thursday. Personalis has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $498.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.55.

PSNL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Personalis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

In other Personalis news, CEO John Stephen West sold 35,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $416,227.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $43,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 243,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,035 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 533.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,350,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,636 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 78,005 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 52,021 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 41,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Personalis by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 40,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

