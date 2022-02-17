Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 16.46 ($0.22). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 16 ($0.22), with a volume of 7,460,484 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POG shares. restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 28 ($0.38) target price on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.49. The company has a market cap of £633.16 million and a PE ratio of 40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

