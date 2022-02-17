PetroShale (CVE:PSH) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.89

PetroShale Inc. (CVE:PSH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 25353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.
Separately, Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PetroShale from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$578.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.57.
PetroShale Company Profile (CVE:PSH)
PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company holds approximately 8,218 net acres of land in Middle Bakken, Three Forks Benches, Pronghorn/Sanish, and Lodgepole.
