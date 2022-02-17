Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $111.97

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $111.97 and last traded at $111.57, with a volume of 8577085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.06. The stock has a market cap of $173.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

