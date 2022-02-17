Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Sets New 52-Week High at $111.97

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $111.97 and last traded at $111.57, with a volume of 8577085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.06. The company has a market capitalization of $173.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

