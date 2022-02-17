Phillips 66 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 55,572 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 929% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,400 call options.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,669,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.17. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.