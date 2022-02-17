Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) PT Raised to $95.00

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 86.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PLL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

NASDAQ PLL traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $50.86. 1,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,779. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.68. Piedmont Lithium has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.65.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.78 per share, with a total value of $109,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $33,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,933 shares of company stock valued at $333,980 and sold 9,685 shares valued at $512,591. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 4.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,053 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $31,808,000 after buying an additional 25,247 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,910 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,718 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 33,612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,477.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 135,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 134,136 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 89,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.