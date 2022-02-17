Pigeoncoin Price Down 17.3% Over Last Week (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $385,633.72 and $10,431.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004036 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

