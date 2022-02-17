PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Trading Down 0.5%

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $13.81. Approximately 26,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 161,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th.

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX)

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

