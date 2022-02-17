Ping Identity (PING) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Ping Identity to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $20.91 on Thursday. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.18.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,537,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PING. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,838,000 after acquiring an additional 328,138 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,052,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,090,000 after acquiring an additional 566,031 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,928,000 after acquiring an additional 254,811 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 493,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 82,624 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

