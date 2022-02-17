Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.91 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will announce sales of $342.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $339.10 million and the highest is $348.64 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported sales of $315.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $254,674.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $583,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,695,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,236 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,667,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after purchasing an additional 347,966 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,729,000 after purchasing an additional 71,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP opened at $101.43 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $77.75 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.02%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

