Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.54. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $77.75 and a one year high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.02%.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $583,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $254,674.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,695,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,844,000 after buying an additional 50,236 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $3,667,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after buying an additional 347,966 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,553,000 after buying an additional 1,080,448 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,729,000 after buying an additional 71,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

