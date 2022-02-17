Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Short Interest Up 33.4% in January

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,900 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the January 15th total of 221,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PIPR traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.39. 4,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,059. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.93 and a 200 day moving average of $158.21. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $103.39 and a 52 week high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $2.61. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PIPR. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,417,000 after acquiring an additional 40,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,259 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

