Piper Sandler Cuts IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $231.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $261.00 to $231.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.33.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $5.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.36. 1,561,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,756. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $181.13 and a twelve month high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

