Piper Sandler Trims Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Target Price to $105.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $156.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WIX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.39.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $89.06 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $81.60 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wix.com will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,935,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 178,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,209,000 after purchasing an additional 35,931 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

