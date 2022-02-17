Pirate Chain Price Tops $1.25 on Major Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00003051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $238.00 million and $727,105.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.69 or 0.00284690 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00077435 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00091300 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004232 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 190,300,646 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

