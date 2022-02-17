PlatON Price Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (LAT)

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. PlatON has a total market capitalization of $139.25 million and $6.14 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0584 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlatON has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00038183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00107261 BTC.

PlatON Coin Profile

PlatON is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,384,745,315 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

PlatON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatON using one of the exchanges listed above.

