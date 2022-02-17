Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PLYA stock opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.07.

PLYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

In related news, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $25,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $255,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 544,251 shares of company stock worth $3,966,538 and have sold 203,006 shares worth $1,585,932. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,160,000 after acquiring an additional 703,469 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 63,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

