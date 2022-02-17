Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 1,491,609 Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,491,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,737,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 6.92% of Growth Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition by 18.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GCAC opened at $7.99 on Thursday. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

