Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $15.13 Million in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 573,643 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,133,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.47% of SM Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SM. FMR LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 2,020,172.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 222,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 222,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $252,672,000 after buying an additional 437,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,172,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,513,000 after buying an additional 92,950 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at about $345,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $34.67 on Thursday. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 5.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

