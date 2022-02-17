Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 356,100 Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 356,100 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,261,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.48% of Yelp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Yelp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,067 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,746 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Yelp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,160 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Yelp by 63.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $152,793.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

NYSE:YELP opened at $36.43 on Thursday. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.51 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.10 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

