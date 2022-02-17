Polis Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Polis has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $1,753.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000649 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Polis has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polis Coin Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

