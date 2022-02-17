Polkadex (PDEX) Hits One Day Volume of $229,326.00

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last seven days, Polkadex has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.24 or 0.00014882 BTC on exchanges. Polkadex has a total market cap of $37.32 million and approximately $229,326.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00044344 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.22 or 0.07051283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,948.45 or 1.00056970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00050059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00053183 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 5,980,965 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

