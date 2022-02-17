Polkastarter (POLS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.85 Million

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last week, Polkastarter has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Polkastarter has a market cap of $148.08 million and $8.85 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkastarter coin can currently be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00004122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00038995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00107944 BTC.

Polkastarter Coin Profile

Polkastarter is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,221,432 coins. Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkastarter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkastarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

