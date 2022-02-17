PolkaWar Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $195,102.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00044865 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.13 or 0.07113144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,797.63 or 0.99857749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00049263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00050900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003071 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 86,822,168 coins and its circulating supply is 27,572,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

