Polymath Price Down 9.6% This Week (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. In the last week, Polymath has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Polymath coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001010 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $368.92 million and approximately $10.59 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.63 or 0.00287059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00013710 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001813 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000590 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

