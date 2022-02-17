PolySwarm (NCT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $908,504.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. PolySwarm has a market cap of $67.68 million and $908,504.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm coin can currently be bought for about $0.0438 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00038962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00107920 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

NCT is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

