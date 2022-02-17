Poolz Finance Price Tops $4.52 (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.52 or 0.00011135 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $13.88 million and $1.13 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,068,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

