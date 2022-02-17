Populous (PPT) Price Down 5.2% This Week

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Populous coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Populous has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a market cap of $22.72 million and $494,230.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00038619 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00107076 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

Populous (PPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

