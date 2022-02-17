Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.750-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Portland General Electric also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.75-2.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

NYSE:POR opened at $50.42 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Portland General Electric by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 16,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.