Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Portland General Electric updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.75-2.90 EPS.

Shares of POR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.29. The stock had a trading volume of 675,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,741. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $53.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 693,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,726,000 after acquiring an additional 166,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 61.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after acquiring an additional 135,368 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 697,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,923,000 after acquiring an additional 25,229 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 211.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,993 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $661,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

