Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Short Interest Update

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 956,400 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the January 15th total of 688,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 442,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 507.1% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:POR opened at $50.42 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

