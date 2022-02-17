Precision Drilling Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.91) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Precision Drilling in a research note issued on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.34). Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

PD has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$91.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.27.

Shares of PD stock opened at C$73.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$51.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.63. The company has a market cap of C$982.10 million and a P/E ratio of -5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$24.71 and a one year high of C$74.95.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

