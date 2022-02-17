Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$75.00 to C$80.00. The stock traded as high as $59.09 and last traded at $58.30, with a volume of 222139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PDS. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $775.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.60.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.25). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post -9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

