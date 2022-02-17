Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the January 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

POAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Predictive Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

POAI stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05. Predictive Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $51.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Predictive Oncology by 411.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Predictive Oncology by 56.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 235,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Predictive Oncology by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. 5.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

