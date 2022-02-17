Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the January 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
POAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Predictive Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
POAI stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05. Predictive Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $51.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.44.
Predictive Oncology Company Profile
Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.
