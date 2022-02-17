Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.15

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.15 and traded as high as C$18.04. Pretium Resources shares last traded at C$17.97, with a volume of 119,151 shares trading hands.

PVG has been the subject of several analyst reports. downgraded Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cormark reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares downgraded Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.15.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

