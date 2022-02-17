PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock Holdings Reduced by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lowered its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.75% of PriceSmart worth $17,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in PriceSmart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Amundi purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

PSMT opened at $71.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average of $76.83. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.77 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.32.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $975.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.38%.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $83,251.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $808,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,002 shares of company stock valued at $5,891,668. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

