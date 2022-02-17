Primerica, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Primerica in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.37. William Blair also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Primerica from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.14.

Shares of PRI opened at $141.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.48. Primerica has a twelve month low of $135.18 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 68.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

