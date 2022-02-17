Primo Water (PRMW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE PRMW opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Primo Water alerts:

PRMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

In related news, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 42,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $788,997.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 82,532 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 17,226 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 22,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after buying an additional 88,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 22,590 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.