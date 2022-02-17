Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 8,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 32,056 shares.The stock last traded at $7.92 and had previously closed at $8.14.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procaps Group S.A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.
Procaps Group S.A Company Profile (NASDAQ:PROC)
Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp.
