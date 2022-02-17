Project Inverse (XIV) Market Cap Reaches $681,771.40

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Project Inverse has a market cap of $681,771.40 and approximately $397,184.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00044268 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,890.56 or 0.07052408 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,026.98 or 1.00097907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00049170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00051532 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 57,692,302 coins and its circulating supply is 37,878,498 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

