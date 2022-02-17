Project TXA (TXA) Trading Up 7% This Week

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. In the last week, Project TXA has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Project TXA has a total market capitalization of $6.74 million and $619,963.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project TXA coin can currently be purchased for about $2.62 or 0.00006458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00045283 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.84 or 0.07080495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,690.41 or 1.00147476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00049220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00051032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Project TXA Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

