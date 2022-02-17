PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.260-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.22 million.PROS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PROS from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75. PROS has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.55.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.24. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. The firm had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $28,884.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,462 shares of company stock worth $1,926,423 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PROS by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in PROS by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PROS by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of PROS by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

