Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Shares Down 18.7%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY)’s share price fell 18.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31. 4,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 273% from the average session volume of 1,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGUCY)

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash in transit, cash cycle management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewelry stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

