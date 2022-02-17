Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Shares Down 18.7%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY)’s share price fell 18.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31. 4,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 273% from the average session volume of 1,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45.
Prosegur Cash Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGUCY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prosegur Cash (PGUCY)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Prosegur Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosegur Cash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.