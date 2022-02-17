ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $115.29

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $115.29, but opened at $118.96. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $116.96, with a volume of 1,747 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.92 and a 200-day moving average of $88.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

