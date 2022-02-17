ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $14.03

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.03, but opened at $15.06. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 1,746,385 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVXY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,924,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $12,596,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,046,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,595,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 509.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 143,937 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

